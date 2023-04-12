UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
501
Calp
395
Altea
309
Rojales
295
l Alacanti
255
Xabia Javea
245
Pilar de la Horadada
231
Teulada
202
San Miguel de Salinas
198
Benissa
179
Almoradi
178
Denia
160
el Baix Vinalopo
127
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
Alicante
92
Santa Pola
76
el Campello
66
Guardamar del Segura
55
Elx Elche
50
Sant Joan d Alacant
49
Show more
Show less
House
Clear all
1 042 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
222 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,290,000
Introducing a new comfortable villa in a beautiful modern residential complex from a develop…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
210 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 789,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
230 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,175,000
Introducing the new villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in Finestrat. The indoor…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
139 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 435,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
3 room townhouse
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
188 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 675,000
A new townhouse in a modern style in a unique indoor residential complex from a developer in…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
4 bath
287 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
5 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
538 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 765,000
Introducing the comfortable villa overlooking the mountains in La Nucia. La Nucia is a small…
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
203 m²
€ 795,000
The complex of 10 villas « Ibiza Residences » is located in El Albir, in a unique environmen…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
330 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 990,000
Introducing the villa with stunning views on the Mediterranean Sea at Alfaz del Pi. Alfaz de…
6 room house
Xabia Javea, Spain
7 Number of rooms
5 bath
639 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 2,250,000
Introducing the chic Mediterranean-style villa in Javea. Javea – a quiet resort town on the …
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
339 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 970,000
Chic spacious villa with stunning views with a large area in Alfaz del Pi. Villa with an are…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
140 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
We offer a villa in a modern style with a total area of 140 sq.m. The villa consists of thre…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
71 m²
€ 157,000
Bungalow 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
68 m²
€ 340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
83 m²
€ 205,000
Introducing a two-level townhouse of 83 square meters with a spacious terrace.On the upper l…
3 room townhouse
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms
4 bath
197 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 785,000
Introducing the spacious townhouse with stunning views of the sea and the city of Benidorm.T…
3 room house
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms
3 bath
164 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
Modern villa with a swimming pool in the suburbs of Finestrat, just a 5-minute drive from th…
Villa 3 room villa
Altea, Spain
2 bath
210 m²
€ 475,000
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
5 Number of rooms
2 bath
372 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,290,000
Impressive villa with a modern design with stunning views of the sea and mountains in the ci…
7 room house
Benidorm, Spain
8 Number of rooms
4 bath
304 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 682,500
Introducing a spacious comfortable house with sea and mountain views in a popular tourist de…
Villa 3 room villa
Elx Elche, Spain
2 bath
167 m²
€ 535,000
Villas for sale in El Pinet, Elche, Costa Blanca A private residential complex made up of 12…
3 room townhouse
els Poblets, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
70 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 255,000
On sale is a new taikhouse in the city of Denia in the elite area of Vergel.It is located in…
4 room house
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
253 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 995,000
Introducing the Mediterranean-style villa in Oriuela Costa in the Cabo Rog area.House with a…
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 495,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel. The…
3 room house
Mutxamel, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
119 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 425,000
Introducing the stunning chalet in the beautiful modern residential complex in Mutxamel.The …
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath
1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Villa 3 room villa
Teulada, Spain
4 bath
248 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in Moraira, Costa Blanca On the main floor, you will find a spacious living r…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
4 bath
192 m²
€ 950,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca The property is distributed over two flo…
Villa 3 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
€ 1,325,000
Villa for sale in La Fustera, Benissa, Costa Blanca It has 3 bedrooms plus a study, which co…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
