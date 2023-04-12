Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Chalet 6 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms 5 bath 510 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
3 room townhousein Busot, Spain
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedroomsin el Campello, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath 240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedroomsin la Nucia, Spain
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath 463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Busot, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath 84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
5 room housein Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath 191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room housein Xixona Jijona, Spain
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath 250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room housein Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath 155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Chalet 5 bedroomsin Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath 1 355 m² Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Formentera del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath 85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created&nbsp;a modern styl…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Almoradi, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 245,000
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 214,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 220,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
3 room housein l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 115
€ 199,000
Adosado ubicado en una zona tranquila, cerca de colegio bilingüe Elians, con la vistas …
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 90 m²
€ 137,260
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
Villa 3 room villain Mutxamel, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath 118 m²
€ 440,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath 85 m²
€ 199,900
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
3 room townhousein Monforte del Cid, Spain
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath 105 m²
€ 220,000
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
3 room townhousein Torrevieja, Spain
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 150 m²
€ 190,000
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath 301 m² Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Villa in one of the best areas of Javea. Charming mountain view! The mild climate and chic b…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath 450 m²
€ 1,970,000
DescriptionThis Premium-class House has wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea and Altea c…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath 640 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionVilla “Premium class” with panoramic sea views of the Mediterranean Sea and Altea…
4 room housein Altea, Spain
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath 516 m²
€ 2,240,000
DescriptionStylish, modern and perfect look of this Villa in Hi-Tech style for those who lik…
6 room housein Altea, Spain
6 room house
Altea, Spain
6 bath 860 m²
€ 4,800,000
DescriptionIn one of the beautiful areas of Altea and offering the most beautiful panoramic …
4 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 Number of rooms 400 m²
€ 850,000
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea and the mountains in Spain, Cos…
6 room housein Alacant Alicante, Spain
6 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms 700 m²
€ 1,550,000
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea and the mountains in Spain, Cos…

