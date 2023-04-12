UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Houses
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
Orihuela
617
l Alfas del Pi
501
Calp
395
Altea
309
Rojales
295
l Alacanti
255
Xabia Javea
245
Pilar de la Horadada
231
Teulada
202
San Miguel de Salinas
198
Benissa
179
Almoradi
178
Denia
160
Benidorm
140
el Baix Vinalopo
127
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
99
Alicante
92
Santa Pola
76
Guardamar del Segura
55
Sant Joan d Alacant
49
Show more
Show less
33 properties total found
Chalet 6 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
18 Number of rooms
5 bath
510 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
Casamayor presents this magnificent modern-style villa with elegant typical Mediterranean ar…
3 room townhouse
Busot, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 230,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION RESIDENTIAL IN BUSOT. New construction residential of semi-detached and se…
Chalet 3 bedrooms
el Campello, Spain
2 bath
240 m²
€ 549,000
Magnificent chalet for sale in Aigües, with a 2,000 m2 and 240 m2 paddle built. Three d…
Chalet 4 bedrooms
la Nucia, Spain
3 bath
463 m²
€ 650,000
Spectacular villa for sale in La Nucía, a few minutes from Alfaz del Pí, total…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Busot, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
€ 186,000
Residential new construction of townhouses and semi-detached houses in Busot. Beautiful 2-b…
5 room house
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
3 bath
191 m²
€ 325,000
Fantastic villa for sale in the Los Girasoles area, spacious living room with fireplace, fiv…
4 room house
Xixona Jijona, Spain
2 bath
250 m²
€ 345,000
Villa for sale in Jijona, Torremanzanas road. Dining room, open kitchen, pantry, four bedroo…
4 room house
Alicante, Spain
2 bath
155 m²
€ 535,000
Magnificent villa for sale in Rebolledo, living room with fireplace, kitchen equipped with o…
Chalet 5 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
5 bath
1 355 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 395,000
For sale magnificent villa in Morale, plot 1. 355 m2, built-up area of 410 m2, two-story hou…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Formentera del Segura, Spain
2 bath
85 m²
€ 169,000
In the centre of the beautiful town of Benijófar is currently created a modern styl…
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 245,000
NEW BUILD MODERN RESIDENTIAL IN DAYA NUEVA New Build residential of townhouses in Daya Nuev…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 214,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath
83 m²
€ 220,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…
3 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
Number of floors 115
€ 199,000
Adosado ubicado en una zona tranquila, cerca de colegio bilingüe Elians, con la vistas …
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
90 m²
€ 137,260
Partially renovated semi-detached house for sale located in the Doña Inés urbanization on th…
Villa 3 room villa
Mutxamel, Spain
3 bath
118 m²
€ 440,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
3 bath
85 m²
€ 199,900
Townhouse in Alicante, Gran Alacant area , Puerto Marino urbanization. If you want to have …
3 room townhouse
Monforte del Cid, Spain
2 bath
105 m²
€ 220,000
New construction of semi-detached houses in Alicante in Monforte del Cid ( Elche ) near the …
3 room townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
150 m²
€ 190,000
Beautiful duplex fully furnished, located two km. Beach Shipwrecked, in a very quiet environ…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 2,500,000
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
3 bath
301 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 560,000
Villa in one of the best areas of Javea. Charming mountain view! The mild climate and chic b…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath
450 m²
€ 1,970,000
DescriptionThis Premium-class House has wonderful views of the Mediterranean Sea and Altea c…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath
640 m²
€ 2,850,000
DescriptionVilla “Premium class” with panoramic sea views of the Mediterranean Sea and Altea…
4 room house
Altea, Spain
4 bath
516 m²
€ 2,240,000
DescriptionStylish, modern and perfect look of this Villa in Hi-Tech style for those who lik…
6 room house
Altea, Spain
6 bath
860 m²
€ 4,800,000
DescriptionIn one of the beautiful areas of Altea and offering the most beautiful panoramic …
4 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
4 Number of rooms
400 m²
€ 850,000
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea and the mountains in Spain, Cos…
6 room house
Alacant Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms
700 m²
€ 1,550,000
For sale a beautiful house with a wonderful view of the sea and the mountains in Spain, Cos…
