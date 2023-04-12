Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Spain
  Valencian Community
  Alacant Alicante
  Houses

Lake Houses for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

la Marina Alta
1313
Orihuela
617
l Alfas del Pi
501
Calp
395
Altea
309
Rojales
295
l Alacanti
255
Xabia Javea
245
House To archive
19 properties total found
5 room housein Guardamar del Segura, Spain
5 room house
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
7 Number of rooms 3 bath 340 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 680,000
Wonderful villa of 340 square meters with a rare large park-like plot of 1900m2 in the quiet…
3 room housein Los Balcones, Spain
3 room house
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 165 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 428,900
Stunning villa with stunning views of Torrevieja's pink lake!In this gated and safe com…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 191 m²
€ 234,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 191 m2.Solarium: 79 m2, useful area: 112 m2.New Build.There is …
Villa 3 room villain Los Montesinos, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Los Montesinos, Spain
3 bath 141 m²
€ 429,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 305 m2.Solarium: 50 m2.Energy efficiency clas…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 101 m²
€ 291,590
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 111 m²
€ 294,760
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Rojales, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
3 bath 128 m²
€ 382,780
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 326 m²
€ 261,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 326 m2.Solarium: 62 m2, cellar: 107 m2, garden: 66 m2, useful a…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 264 m²
€ 242,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 264 m2.Cellar: 104 m2, garden: 59 m2, useful area: 100 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 268 m²
€ 246,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 268 m2.Garden: 59 m2, cellar: 107 m2, useful area: 102 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 206 m²
€ 238,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 206 m2.Solarium: 84 m2, garden: 35 m2, useful area: 88 m2.New B…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 195 m²
€ 211,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 195 m2.Garden: 47 m2, solarium: 63 m2, useful area: 85 m2.New B…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 231,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 185 m²
€ 231,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 185 m2.Solarium: 81 m2, useful area: 104 m2.New Build.There is …
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 336,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 4 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 143 m²
€ 369,000
4 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 143 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 3 room villain Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 125 m²
€ 339,000
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 125 m2.Plot size: 240 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpen…
Villa 3 room villain San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 524,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
Villa 3 room villain San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath 144 m²
€ 524,000
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…

