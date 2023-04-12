Show property on map Show properties list
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain


Similar properties in the surrounding area

Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 58 m²
€ 128,213
Nice duplex with private solarium and sea views for sale in the area of Los Frutales, Torrev…
Villa 3 room villain Torrevieja, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 274 m² Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
We offer to purchase a unique villa, which is located in one of the fashionable, residential…
3 room housein Costa Blanca, Spain
3 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 149 m²
€ 218,695
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath 102 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 183,000
An ultra-modern elite residential complex surrounded by a picturesque green environment!This…
Villa 5 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath 600 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer a magnificent country house in modern style in the picturesque mountainous area Al…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath 171 m²
€ 428,527
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 bath 42 m²
€ 87,011
We offer good studio and locateded in the downtown. Nearby there are all necessary types of …
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath 162 m²
€ 585,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
Villa 4 room villain Spain, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Spain, Spain
540 m²
€ 987,851
The Modern style villa is located in the elite area of Marbella – Cabopino, Spain. The villa…
2 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath 82 m²
€ 226,816
Villa 3 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 133 m²
€ 302,249
We want to offer you new development in Finestrat. You will be able to discover our luxury …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 84 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 157,900
A new housing estate in 150 meters from the Los Lokos beach! Perfectly developed infrastr…

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

