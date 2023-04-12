UAE
Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
31
Torrevieja
18
la Marina Baixa
11
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
4
l Alacanti
3
Alicante
2
Altea
1
Benidorm
1
el Baix Vinalopo
1
el Campello
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Pilar de la Horadada
1
San Miguel de Salinas
1
Santa Pola
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
58 m²
€ 128,213
Nice duplex with private solarium and sea views for sale in the area of Los Frutales, Torrev…
Villa 3 room villa
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
274 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
We offer to purchase a unique villa, which is located in one of the fashionable, residential…
3 room house
Costa Blanca, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
149 m²
€ 218,695
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
2 bath
102 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 183,000
An ultra-modern elite residential complex surrounded by a picturesque green environment!This…
Villa 5 room villa
Altea, Spain
5 bath
600 m²
€ 1,950,000
We offer a magnificent country house in modern style in the picturesque mountainous area Al…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
4 bath
171 m²
€ 428,527
NEW BUILD SEMI-DETACHED VILLAS IN GUARDAMAR DEL SEGURA New Build residential of 8 semi-deta…
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Alacant Alicante, Spain
1 bath
42 m²
€ 87,011
We offer good studio and locateded in the downtown. Nearby there are all necessary types of …
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
3 bath
162 m²
€ 585,000
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The layout of each house on its plot is ch…
Villa 4 room villa
Spain, Spain
540 m²
€ 987,851
The Modern style villa is located in the elite area of Marbella – Cabopino, Spain. The villa…
2 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
82 m²
€ 226,816
Villa 3 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
133 m²
€ 302,249
We want to offer you new development in Finestrat. You will be able to discover our luxury …
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
84 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 157,900
A new housing estate in 150 meters from the Los Lokos beach! Perfectly developed infrastr…
