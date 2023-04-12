Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Duplexes

Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
31
Torrevieja
18
la Marina Baixa
11
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
4
l Alacanti
3
Alicante
2
Altea
1
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Alacant Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Alacant Alicante, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 345,000
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 113 m²
€ 244,675
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
Duplex 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 bath 105 m²
€ 238,075
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…

