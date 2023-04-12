UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Duplexes
Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
31
Torrevieja
18
la Marina Baixa
11
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
4
l Alacanti
3
Alicante
2
Altea
1
Benidorm
1
el Baix Vinalopo
1
el Campello
1
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
1
Pilar de la Horadada
1
San Miguel de Salinas
1
Santa Pola
1
Show more
Show less
Duplex
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath
241 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 780,000
Fantastic place to live! Modern and exclusive villas of the highest level! Direct proximity…
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath
359 m²
€ 1,495,000
The free and spacious property as if showing its greatness, is located in a place where ther…
2 room apartment
Spain, Spain
89 m²
€ 393,314
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 398,283
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath
113 m²
€ 451,550
The residential is located in Guardamar del Segura just 2 minutes walk from the beach. It is…
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath
338 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
The exclusive real estate in the exclusive place overlooking the sea. Is equipped with the…
3 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
125 m²
3 Floor
€ 100,000
Flat in the center of Rojales, completely renovated, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, larg…
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
We offer beautiful property with exceptional sea views!The house is divided into 2 floors: -…
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
€ 285,000
Here you will find a beautiful green area with an interesting pool and a playground. For you…
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
71 m²
1 Floor
€ 92,000
Villa 4 room villa
Castello Castellon, Spain
5 bath
377 m²
€ 421,316
This magnificent villa for sale in Chilches just 30 minutes from Valencia centre, Castellon…
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
6 bath
473 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
We offer the project of a luxury modern country house and which will be suitable for big fa…
Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map