  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Duplexes

Mountain View Duplexes for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
31
Torrevieja
18
la Marina Baixa
11
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
4
l Alacanti
3
Alicante
2
Altea
1
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Villa 4 room villain Xabia Javea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Xabia Javea, Spain
4 bath 241 m² Number of floors 4
€ 780,000
Fantastic place to live! Modern and exclusive villas of the highest level! Direct proximity…
Villa 4 room villain Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Altea, Spain
4 bath 359 m²
€ 1,495,000
The free and spacious property as if showing its greatness, is located in a place where ther…
2 room apartmentin Spain, Spain
2 room apartment
Spain, Spain
89 m²
€ 393,314
2 room apartmentin Villa Martin, Spain
2 room apartment
Villa Martin, Spain
€ 398,283
3 room apartmentin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 113 m²
€ 451,550
The residential is located in Guardamar del Segura just 2 minutes walk from the beach. It is…
Villa 4 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
3 bath 338 m² Number of floors 2
€ 849,000
The exclusive real estate in the exclusive place overlooking the sea. Is equipped with the…
3 room apartmentin Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 room apartment
Formentera del Segura, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 125 m² 3 Floor
€ 100,000
Flat in the center of Rojales, completely renovated, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 toilet, larg…
Villa 4 room villain el Campello, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
el Campello, Spain
3 bath 250 m² Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
We offer beautiful property with exceptional sea views!The house is divided into 2 floors: -…
3 room apartmentin la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3 room apartment
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
2 bath 130 m²
€ 285,000
Here you will find a beautiful green area with an interesting pool and a playground. For you…
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 71 m² 1 Floor
€ 92,000
Villa 4 room villain Castello Castellon, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Castello Castellon, Spain
5 bath 377 m²
€ 421,316
This magnificent villa for sale in Chilches just 30 minutes from Valencia centre, Castellon…
Villa 4 room villain Benissa, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Benissa, Spain
6 bath 473 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,650,000
We offer the project of a luxury modern country house and which will be suitable for big fa…

