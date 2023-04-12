Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Condos

Seaview Condos for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Alicante
28
l Alacanti
28
Condo To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Condo 8 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 8 rooms
Alicante, Spain
8 Number of rooms 2 bath 163 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents you with this beautiful house, located on the seventh floor of his buildi…
Condo 6 roomsin Alicante, Spain
Condo 6 rooms
Alicante, Spain
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 113 m² Number of floors 1
Price on request
Casamayor presents to you this beautiful house, located on the fourth floor of the building …

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir