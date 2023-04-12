Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Chalets

Pool Chalets for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
13
l Alacanti
8
Torrevieja
6
la Marina Alta
4
la Marina Baixa
4
Pilar de la Horadada
4
Alicante
3
el Campello
3
Show more
Chalet To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room housein Finestrat, Spain
2 room house
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 74 m²
€ 299,426
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath 60 m²
€ 178,950
Apartmentin Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
95 m²
€ 410,204
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;450,000 to €&nbsp;1,010,000. [Beds: 2 …
4 room housein Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 157 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,090,000
Introducing a two-story luxury villa 100 meters from the sea in the city of Torre de da Orad…
Villa 4 room villain Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath 205 m² 3 Floor
€ 499,000
Apartmentin Torremolinos, Spain
Apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
59 m²
€ 280,762
New Development: Prices from €&nbsp;308,000 to €&nbsp;764,500. [Beds: 1 - …
6 room housein Benahavis, Spain
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
7 Number of rooms 6 bath 1 020 m²
€ 3,713,971
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Santa Pola, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath 88 m²
€ 201,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
2 room apartmentin Costa Blanca, Spain
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms 2 bath 90 m²
€ 151,410
3 room housein Spain, Spain
3 room house
Spain, Spain
230 m²
€ 547,652
Villa 3 room villain San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath 107 m²
€ 269,565
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath 86 m² 1 Floor
€ 336,950
NEW QUARTER WITH A FAT IN TRADE Youngsters with one of the best places to find & # 8212; On…

Properties features in Alacant Alicante, Spain

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir