New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Valencian Community
Alacant Alicante
Chalets
Pool Chalets for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
13
l Alacanti
8
Torrevieja
6
la Marina Alta
4
la Marina Baixa
4
Pilar de la Horadada
4
Alicante
3
el Campello
3
l Alfas del Pi
2
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
2
Almoradi
1
Benissa
1
Calp
1
Denia
1
la Nucia
1
Orihuela
1
San Fulgencio
1
Teulada
1
Show more
Show less
Chalet
Clear all
Similar properties in the surrounding area
2 room house
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
74 m²
€ 299,426
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
60 m²
€ 178,950
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
95 m²
€ 410,204
New Development: Prices from € 450,000 to € 1,010,000. [Beds: 2 …
4 room house
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
5 Number of rooms
3 bath
157 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 1,090,000
Introducing a two-story luxury villa 100 meters from the sea in the city of Torre de da Orad…
Villa 4 room villa
Finestrat, Spain
4 bath
205 m²
3 Floor
€ 499,000
Apartment
Torremolinos, Spain
59 m²
€ 280,762
New Development: Prices from € 308,000 to € 764,500. [Beds: 1 - …
6 room house
Benahavis, Spain
7 Number of rooms
6 bath
1 020 m²
€ 3,713,971
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Santa Pola, Spain
1 bath
88 m²
€ 201,000
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 88 m2.Solarium: 26 m2.The Bungalow is situated by sea.New Build.…
2 room apartment
Costa Blanca, Spain
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
90 m²
€ 151,410
3 room house
Spain, Spain
230 m²
€ 547,652
Villa 3 room villa
San Javier, Spain
2 bath
107 m²
€ 269,565
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
2 bath
86 m²
1 Floor
€ 336,950
NEW QUARTER WITH A FAT IN TRADE Youngsters with one of the best places to find & # 8212; On…
