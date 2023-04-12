UAE
Lake Chalets for sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain
el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
13
l Alacanti
8
Torrevieja
6
la Marina Alta
4
la Marina Baixa
4
Pilar de la Horadada
4
Alicante
3
el Campello
3
l Alfas del Pi
2
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
2
Almoradi
1
Benissa
1
Calp
1
Denia
1
la Nucia
1
Orihuela
1
San Fulgencio
1
Teulada
1
Show more
Show less
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Xabia Javea, Spain
8 bath
791 m²
€ 3,500,000
Huge glass windows create a magnificent view and give the layout a visual latitude. The loca…
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
2 bath
97 m²
€ 226,740
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL OF BUNGALOW APARTMENTS IN PILAR DE LA HORADADA New Build Residential …
Townhouse
Torrevieja, Spain
1 bath
46 m²
€ 108,488
Semi- detached house for sale on two floors with sea views in the Panorama urbanization in T…
3 room apartment
Calp, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
89 m²
13/15 Floor
€ 345,000
2 room apartment
Union Hill-Novelty Hill, United States
2 Number of rooms
2 bath
343 m²
€ 734,385
Villa 3 room villa
Denia, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 439,000
If you decided to buy the house of the dream and be are ready to smart conditions of accomm…
Villa 3 room villa
Almoradi, Spain
2 bath
128 m²
€ 329,000
Luxury villas in Dolores, Alicante Plots from 194 m2 in sector 4 of Dolores (Alicante). Hous…
Villa 3 room villa
Calp, Spain
2 bath
€ 505,000
If you are interested in this object, write an Application and we will send the necessary data
3 room townhouse
el Campello, Spain
3 bath
180 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 374,995
The new housing estate was stretched in the quiet and beautiful bay and in only 120 meters …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath
176 m²
16/16 Floor
€ 349,000
Completely renovated, equipped and furnished apartment near the beach in Spain & ndash; is i…
Villa 6 room villa
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
4 bath
€ 675,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Dehesa de Campoamor, Spain
8 bath
600 m²
€ 4,200,000
This spendid property, built on a 1.070 m2 plot, in corner, is located only 100 m from the s…
