  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Alacant Alicante
  5. Bungalow

Mountain View Bungalows for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

Torrevieja
154
Pilar de la Horadada
53
Orihuela
43
el Baix Vinalopo
38
Santa Pola
33
la Marina Baixa
30
San Miguel de Salinas
22
Rojales
11
5 properties total found
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Finestrat, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
2 bath 160 m²
€ 329,900
New complex in Finestrat, made up of only 20 luxury properties, all with private pools, and …
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Altea, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 285,000
DescriptionBeautiful Bungalow in the best residential complex Altea HillsSemi-detached beaut…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 214,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 2 bedroomsin Jacarilla, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Jacarilla, Spain
2 bath 83 m²
€ 220,000
This resort is located in the Entrenaranjos Urbanization, in the municipality of Orihuela (A…
Bungalow 3 bedroomsin Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
2 bath 98 m²
€ 396,000
Residencial is located 800 meters from the beach, in Guardamar del Segura. Close to the pine…

