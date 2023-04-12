Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Alacant Alicante, Spain

989 properties total found
Penthouse 3 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m²
€ 180,000
Gurdamar Del Segkra. Philippine street, penthouse. The apartment is in good condition with…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 7 Floor
€ 85,000
For sale apartment of 50 square meters. m. in the area of Palangre. 7th floor. 2 bedrooms.…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 70 m²
€ 228,000
Apartment with breathtaking sea views and a communal pool. Area 70 square meters. m., with …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m²
€ 89,900
Apartment in the area of Torrevieja Asekion, with an area of 59 square meters. m. Two bedro…
Penthouse 4 roomsin Torrevieja, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 90 m²
€ 171,000
Penthouse in the Torrevieja Acequion area. 90 sq. m., terrace 10 sq. m. From the beach 10 …
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m²
€ 118,000
Apartment with sea view. Calle Bencantil, 1-4o-D-la Mata. 2 bedrooms. 1 bathroom. Area 7…
2 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
2 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 79 m² 3 Floor
€ 399,000
For sale apartment on the first line with panoramic sea views. Residence: Panorama Mar". 3…
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 3/24 Floor
€ 235,000
3 room apartmentin Torrevieja, Spain
3 room apartment
Torrevieja, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 77 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 98,000
Introducing the three-bedroom apartment next to the beautiful park in Torrevieja. Apartment …
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 431 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 1,690,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 1,049,000
4 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
5 Number of rooms 3 bath 199 m² 26/30 Floor
€ 1,159,000
2 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
2 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 101 m² 6/30 Floor
€ 545,000
3 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
3 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 603,000
1 room apartmentin Benidorm, Spain
1 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 80 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 402,000
3 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
3 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 84 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 297,000
2 room apartmentin Finestrat, Spain
2 room apartment
Finestrat, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 72 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 242,000
3 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
3 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 92 m² 8/9 Floor
€ 389,000
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 6/9 Floor
€ 289,000
The new modern apartment is located in a closed complex, in the area of Punta Prima.Apartmen…
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² Number of floors 9
€ 264,000
2 room apartmentin Los Balcones, Spain
2 room apartment
Los Balcones, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 63 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 255,000
2 room apartmentin Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 93 m²
€ 229,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartmentin Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 97 m²
€ 269,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
3 room apartmentin Mil Palmeras, Spain
3 room apartment
Mil Palmeras, Spain
2 bath 99 m²
€ 469,000
Apartments 50m from the sea in Torre de la Horadada, Costa Blanca An exclusive apartment blo…
