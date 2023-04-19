UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Condo
Penthouse
House
Bungalow
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Autonomous Community of the Basque Country
Aiarako koadrilla Cuadrilla de Ayala
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in Aiarako koadrilla Cuadrilla de Ayala, Spain
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
4 room apartment
Spain, Spain
200 m²
€ 1,800,000
An oasis on the Mediterranean coast, spacious open spaces, sea views, the most advanced tech…
3 room house
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
276 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 645,000
Cozy villa on the Mediterranean coast in Sierra Cortina Villa with an area of 276.86 square …
3 room apartment
Estepona, Spain
1 bath
95 m²
€ 127,500
Villa 3 room villa
Javea, Spain
3 bath
270 m²
€ 591,239
We offer a wonderful villa design with a small view of the sea in the city of Havea, only 1 …
Villa 3 room villa
Los Alcazares, Spain
3 bath
167 m²
€ 336,159
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
4 room apartment
Benidorm, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 1,050,000
Paradise project on the beach in Benidorm Benidorm beach has 220 houses in a glass tower wit…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
130 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 169,000
Elegant property with stunning mountain views. Thanks to the design project, these unique ap…
3 room apartment
Orihuela, Spain
2 bath
92 m²
€ 170,950
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Patio: 4 m2.New Build.There is household appliances, cen…
4 room house
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
205 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 494,900
Introducing the modern villa in a beautiful modern residential complex in La Nucia. The comp…
Villa 5 room villa
Calp, Spain
4 bath
200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 710,000
We offer a magnificent country house with attractive location and in available proximity fr…
Villa 3 room villa
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bath
244 m²
€ 316,117
Luxury semidetached villas near Villamartín. Townhouses in San Miguel de Salinas. Have model…
4 room house
Finestrat, Spain
195 m²
€ 659,000
Properties features in Aiarako koadrilla Cuadrilla de Ayala, Spain
with mountain view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map