Pool Villas for sale in Adeje, Spain

Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath 500 m²
€ 683,000
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath 135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 345,000
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 575,000
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,560,000
Beautiful and luxurious villa in Tenerife with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Ad…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 192 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
