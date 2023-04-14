Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Adeje
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Adeje, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 249,000
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 575,000
3 room townhousein Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 365,000
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
3 room townhousein Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 127 m²
€ 250,000
For sale apartment in the El Madroñal area at Mirador del Roque. Consists of a spacious livi…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 180 m²
€ 379,000
For sale corner townhouse, with an area of 220 m2, built on a plot of 322 m2. Townhouse is l…
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 200 m²
€ 330,000
For sale beautiful Townhouse in the southwestern part of Tenerife. It is located in Callao S…
Realting.com
Go