  2. Spain
  3. Canary Islands
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Adeje

Pool Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room housein Miraverde, Spain
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 260,000
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 210,000
The apartments are located on the first line in the residential complex "Costa Caleta", whic…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 35 m²
€ 126,000
  A fully reformed and furnished studio apartment in the tourist area of Costa Adeje, with a…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 50 m²
€ 159,000
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 57 m²
€ 127,000
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 91 m²
€ 185,000
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 75 m²
€ 370,000
Double apartment, with two bathrooms, an isolated kitchen, parking, a laundry room. The comp…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 52 m²
€ 240,000
One-bedroom apartment, bathroom, terrace and solarium in Bahia Fañabe, Costa Adeje. The c…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 249,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
3 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
3 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 121 m²
€ 330,000
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 75 m²
€ 115,000
