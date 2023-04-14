Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Adeje, Spain

6 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
1 room studio apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 125,000
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 32 m²
€ 159,000
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 30 m²
€ 95,000
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
1 room studio apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 35 m²
€ 132,500
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
Studio apartment 1 bathroomin Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 38 m²
€ 134,000
