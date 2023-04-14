UAE
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Spain
New houses in Spain
All new buildings in Spain
8
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Spain
Residential
Apartment in Spain
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Spain
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land in Spain
Luxury Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Commercial
All commercial properties in Spain
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Spain
Find an Agent in Spain
Real estate agencies in Spain
Agents in Spain
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Spain
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Show properties list
Pool Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain
25 properties total found
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
3 bath
228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
80 m²
€ 260,000
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath
500 m²
€ 683,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath
89 m²
€ 249,000
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath
135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
240 m²
€ 575,000
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath
400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
100 m²
€ 440,000
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
1 room Duplex
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 138,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto. 1 b…
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
120 m²
€ 365,000
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
1 room Duplex
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 220,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath
220 m²
€ 440,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
150 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area. On the ground floor there is a…
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
140 m²
€ 345,000
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
150 m²
€ 575,000
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
300 m²
€ 1,560,000
Beautiful and luxurious villa in Tenerife with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Ad…
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms
4 bath
192 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain. This villa is located in a very quiet area.…
