  Realting.com
  Spain
  Canary Islands
  Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  Adeje
  Houses

Pool Houses for sale in Adeje, Spain

25 properties total found
Bungalow 3 roomsin Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room housein Miraverde, Spain
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 260,000
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 250 m²
€ 850,000
For sale villa located in La Caleta, in 3 walking distance from the ocean and 10 minutes fro…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 bath 500 m²
€ 683,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 70 m²
€ 175,000
On sale is a two-level penthouse, which is located in the complex Un Posto Al Sol, Callao Sa…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 199 m²
€ 730,000
On sale is an adjacent villa in the southern part of Tenerife Island, built in 2008. The vil…
3 room townhousein Adeje, Spain
3 room townhouse
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 89 m²
€ 249,000
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 bath 135 m²
€ 895,000
On sale is a beautiful villa with a huge heated pool and ocean views.The villa consists of: …
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 575,000
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 400 m²
€ 795,000
For sale villa located in the elite area of El Madroñal, Costa Adeje. The villa is completel…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 100 m²
€ 440,000
Duplex for sale at Villas Fañabe at Costa Adeje. Fully renovated, consists of a spacious liv…
1 room Duplexin Miraverde, Spain
1 room Duplex
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 45 m²
€ 138,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the Colina Blanca residential complex in San Eugenio Alto.  1 b…
3 room townhousein Miraverde, Spain
3 room townhouse
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 120 m²
€ 365,000
Three-story townhouse in the El Madroñal area in the Oasis Fañabe residential complex. Inclu…
1 room Duplexin Miraverde, Spain
1 room Duplex
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 40 m²
€ 220,000
Duplex apartment for sale in the El Cortijo complex, in the heart of Playa de Las Americas. …
Duplex 5 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 bath 220 m²
€ 440,000
Townhouse 2 bedroomsin Miraverde, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 150 m²
€ 299,000
Townhouse for sale in Valle del Sol in the El Madroñal area.  On the ground floor there is a…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath 140 m²
€ 345,000
Separate villa located in the Las Mimosas residential complex in Torviscas Alto. On the grou…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 150 m²
€ 575,000
For sale a new modern villa in the south of Tenerife Island, located in the city of Callao S…
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 300 m²
€ 1,560,000
Beautiful and luxurious villa in Tenerife with panoramic views of the ocean and the Costa Ad…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 192 m² Number of floors 3
€ 790,000
4 bedroom Villa This fully furnished luxury villa is located in one of the best areas …
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain. This villa is located in a very quiet area.…
