Realting.com
Spain
Canary Islands
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Adeje
Apartments for sale
Pool Apartments for sale in Adeje, Spain
Apartment
Clear all
71 property total found
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms
2 bath
105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms
2 bath
129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms
1 bath
50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
58 m²
€ 210,000
The apartments are located on the first line in the residential complex "Costa Caleta", whic…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
35 m²
€ 126,000
A fully reformed and furnished studio apartment in the tourist area of Costa Adeje, with a…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
50 m²
€ 159,000
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
57 m²
€ 127,000
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
75 m²
€ 370,000
Double apartment, with two bathrooms, an isolated kitchen, parking, a laundry room. The comp…
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
91 m²
€ 185,000
1 room studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
36 m²
€ 120,000
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
52 m²
€ 240,000
One-bedroom apartment, bathroom, terrace and solarium in Bahia Fañabe, Costa Adeje. The c…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
75 m²
€ 115,000
3 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
121 m²
€ 330,000
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
65 m²
€ 249,000
On sale is an apartment located in the complex Island Village, San Eugenio Alto. The complex…
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 138,000
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
76 m²
€ 315,000
3 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 bath
118 m²
€ 600,000
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath
45 m²
€ 287,000
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
76 m²
€ 215,000
1 room studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath
40 m²
€ 125,000
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
3 bath
120 m²
€ 315,000
