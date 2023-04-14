Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Adeje, Spain

141 property total found
Villa 4 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 284 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 1,790,000
Luxury villa with 4 bedrooms, private heated pool and garage for 6 cars.This beautiful villa…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 83 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 299,000
We have a 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Penthouse in Costa Adeje. This apartment is recently re…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 199,000
"Beautiful and modern apartment located in the magnificent area of Costa Adeje, in the …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 185,000
Spacious apartment in the center of Adeje. A city with a very developed infrastructure, clos…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 970,000
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 85 m²
€ 279,000
Large ground floor apartment in Los Océanos in the city of Adeje, in the Galeón de Adeje are…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m²
€ 231,000
Apartment in the Colina Blanca complex in the Torviscas Alto area. Apartment with a terrace …
Bungalow 3 roomsin Miraverde, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 74 m²
€ 320,000
Spacious one-storey bungalow with 2 bedrooms in the area of San Eugenio Alto, Costa Adeje in…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 4 bath 450 m²
€ 2,370,000
Modern 5 bedrooms villa in a minimalist style located in the residential area of Roque del C…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 595,000
Beautiful apartment in a luxury aparthotel “Baobab Suites”, in the area of Baia del Duque in…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m²
€ 255,000
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 105 m²
€ 527,000
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 235 m²
€ 935,000
Elegant and spacious villa in Callao Salvaje with ocean views. Villa with large plot, privat…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 44 m²
€ 208,000
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
Villa 3 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 200 m²
€ 1,890,000
For sale a unique luxury villa built and designed with the most exclusive and modern materia…
Villa 5 room villain Miraverde, Spain
Villa 5 room villa
Miraverde, Spain
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 515 m²
€ 2,300,000
Beautiful 5 bedrooms villa in Madroñal, Costa Adeje with ocean and mountain views. The villa…
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
80 m²
€ 429,500
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
62 m²
€ 350,000
3 room housein Adeje, Spain
3 room house
Adeje, Spain
81 m²
€ 369,000
3 room housein Miraverde, Spain
3 room house
Miraverde, Spain
150 m²
€ 366,000
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 267,750
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
2 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 129 m²
€ 400,000
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m²
€ 175,000
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
Villa 3 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Adeje, Spain
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 228 m²
€ 1,349,000
Villa in Playa Paraiso with a private pool and a large terrace with ocean views, a garage. I…
3 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 108 m²
€ 285,000
For sale apartment with 3 bedrooms in the south of Tenerife in the tourist area of Callao Sa…
Villa 4 room villain Adeje, Spain
Villa 4 room villa
Adeje, Spain
3 bath 240 m²
€ 546,000
We offer this beautiful four bedroom, three bathroom property in El Madroñal, Adeje.&…
Duplex 2 bedroomsin Adeje, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
2 bath 80 m²
€ 260,000
Magnificent duplex in the residential complex "Adeje Paradise", located on Playa Paraiso – a…
2 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 65 m²
€ 138,500
On sale apartment on the third floor in Adeje, within walking distance of the central square…
1 room apartmentin Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment
Adeje, Spain
1 bath 58 m²
€ 210,000
The apartments are located on the first line in the residential complex "Costa Caleta", whic…
1 room apartmentin Miraverde, Spain
1 room apartment
Miraverde, Spain
1 bath 35 m²
€ 126,000
  A fully reformed and furnished studio apartment in the tourist area of Costa Adeje, with a…
