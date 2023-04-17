Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano
  4. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Piran Pirano
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Housein Preska, Slovenia
House
Preska, Slovenia
387 m²
€ 999,000
Beautiful mansion in an exclusive, quiet place in the suburbs of Ljubljana The beautifully …
Apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
267 m²
€ 2,267,296
Housein Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
House
Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
909 m²
€ 7,075,168
Apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
115 m²
€ 454,832
3 room housein Kolicevo, Slovenia
3 room house
Kolicevo, Slovenia
1 bath 127 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 340,000
New home in the prestigious suburb of Ljubl…
Housein Slovenia, Slovenia
House
Slovenia, Slovenia
489 m²
€ 1,690,000
Villa in Ljubljana with a modern architectu…
2 room apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Housein Rozna Dolina, Slovenia
House
Rozna Dolina, Slovenia
322 m²
€ 1,111,812
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
372 m²
€ 1,000,631
We offer for sale a three-story 4-apartment building with deuces of 372 m2 in Ljubljana in N…
Townhousein Dvori Corte, Slovenia
Townhouse
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
140 m²
€ 595,000
Apartmentin Sared Saredo, Slovenia
Apartment
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
230 m²
€ 747,946
Apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
75 m²
€ 454,832

Properties features in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir