Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Preska, Slovenia
387 m²
€ 999,000
Beautiful mansion in an exclusive, quiet place in the suburbs of Ljubljana The beautifully …
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
267 m²
€ 2,267,296
House
Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
909 m²
€ 7,075,168
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
115 m²
€ 454,832
3 room house
Kolicevo, Slovenia
1 bath
127 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 340,000
New home in the prestigious suburb of Ljubl…
House
Slovenia, Slovenia
489 m²
€ 1,690,000
Villa in Ljubljana with a modern architectu…
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 bath
60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
House
Rozna Dolina, Slovenia
322 m²
€ 1,111,812
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
372 m²
€ 1,000,631
We offer for sale a three-story 4-apartment building with deuces of 372 m2 in Ljubljana in N…
Townhouse
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
140 m²
€ 595,000
Apartment
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
230 m²
€ 747,946
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
75 m²
€ 454,832
