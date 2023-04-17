Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Houses for Sale in Upravna enota Piran Unita amministrativa Pirano, Slovenia

Piran Pirano
Housein Mogoron, Slovenia
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
322 m²
€ 1,220,000
House overlooking the Adriatic Sea A private house, 322 m2, can be used as a two-apartment…
Housein Mogoron, Slovenia
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
173 m²
€ 950,000
Part of the house with pool on the first line of the Adriatic Sea.

