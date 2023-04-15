Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana
24
Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
131 m²
€ 480,000
Housein Blato, Slovenia
House
Blato, Slovenia
851 m²
€ 850,000
Rebuilt castle of the XIX century. At the e…
Housein Vrhnika, Slovenia
House
Vrhnika, Slovenia
249 m²
€ 830,000
We offer for sale a SONO house of 249 m2 in Vrkhnika near Ljubljana. It was built in 2012, …
Apartmentin Dvor, Slovenia
Apartment
Dvor, Slovenia
144 m²
€ 545,000
Apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
103 m²
€ 550,000
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
185 m²
€ 535,000
Apartmentin Mogoron, Slovenia
Apartment
Mogoron, Slovenia
60 m²
€ 400,000
Townhousein Mogoron, Slovenia
Townhouse
Mogoron, Slovenia
198 m²
€ 480,000
Apartment building and nbsp; 600 meters fro…
Housein Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
House
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
233 m²
€ 320,000
House at the famous medical resort, Rogashk…
Apartmentin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
117 m²
€ 580,000
Housein Preska, Slovenia
House
Preska, Slovenia
387 m²
€ 999,000
Beautiful mansion in an exclusive, quiet place in the suburbs of Ljubljana The beautifully …
Housein Malija Malio, Slovenia
House
Malija Malio, Slovenia
550 m²
€ 1,490,000
We offer for sale a three-story Mediterranean villa in Corte. It is a large, luxurious and v…

