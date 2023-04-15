Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna Enota Ljubljana
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

Ljubljana
8
House To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
372 m²
€ 990,000
We offer for sale a three-story 4-apartment building with deuces of 372 m2 in Ljubljana in N…
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
185 m²
€ 535,000
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
187 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a three-story double house with an area of 187.60 m2 in Ljubljana, the are…
Housein Dvor, Slovenia
House
Dvor, Slovenia
340 m²
€ 1,600,000
We offer for sale a magnificent modern house of 340 m2 at one of the best locations in Ljubl…
Housein Dvor, Slovenia
House
Dvor, Slovenia
250 m²
€ 690,000
We offer for sale a very bright house of 250 m2 by the lake in the town of Zbile, 12 km from…
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
152 m²
€ 430,000
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
231 m² 1 Floor
€ 850,000
House in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana-Trnvo. A quality detached house in the …
Housein Vodice, Slovenia
House
Vodice, Slovenia
242 m²
€ 599,000
House is a 15-minute drive from Ljubljana. …
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
694 m²
€ 980,000
 Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
Townhouse 4 bedroomsin Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bath 304 m² 1 Floor
€ 988,000
Townhouse at the foot of Ljubljana Castle. Renovated and spacious house with terraces with …
Housein Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
478 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa in the centre of Ljubljana, suitable for embassy accommodation. A spacious villa, in…
Housein Vodice, Slovenia
House
Vodice, Slovenia
236 m²
€ 370,000
Nice house in the nearest suburbs of Ljubljana at the foot of the mountains. House with…

Properties features in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir