Houses for sale in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Ljubljana
8
House
12 properties total found
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
372 m²
€ 990,000
We offer for sale a three-story 4-apartment building with deuces of 372 m2 in Ljubljana in N…
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
185 m²
€ 535,000
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
187 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a three-story double house with an area of 187.60 m2 in Ljubljana, the are…
House
Dvor, Slovenia
340 m²
€ 1,600,000
We offer for sale a magnificent modern house of 340 m2 at one of the best locations in Ljubl…
House
Dvor, Slovenia
250 m²
€ 690,000
We offer for sale a very bright house of 250 m2 by the lake in the town of Zbile, 12 km from…
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
152 m²
€ 430,000
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
231 m²
1 Floor
€ 850,000
House in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana-Trnvo. A quality detached house in the …
House
Vodice, Slovenia
242 m²
€ 599,000
House is a 15-minute drive from Ljubljana. …
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
694 m²
€ 980,000
Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bath
304 m²
1 Floor
€ 988,000
Townhouse at the foot of Ljubljana Castle. Renovated and spacious house with terraces with …
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
478 m²
€ 1,700,000
Villa in the centre of Ljubljana, suitable for embassy accommodation. A spacious villa, in…
House
Vodice, Slovenia
236 m²
€ 370,000
Nice house in the nearest suburbs of Ljubljana at the foot of the mountains. House with…
