Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria

Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

Koper
5
5 properties total found
Apartmentin Bosamarin Bossamarino, Slovenia
Apartment
Bosamarin Bossamarino, Slovenia
121 m²
€ 399,900
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with a sea view of 121 m2 in Kopere, LCD Nocturno. Thi…
Housein Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
House
Smarje Monte di Capodistria, Slovenia
183 m²
€ 695,000
Apartmentin Dvori Corte, Slovenia
Apartment
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
121 m²
€ 399,900
3-room apartment on the second line with se…
Housein Dvori Corte, Slovenia
House
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
166 m²
€ 550,000
Townhouse & nbsp; with beautiful views of t…
Townhousein Dvori Corte, Slovenia
Townhouse
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
140 m²
€ 595,000

Properties features in Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria, Slovenia

with mountain view
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir