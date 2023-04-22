Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Upravna enota Izola Unita amministrativa Isola, Slovenia

Izola
4
7 properties total found
House in Sared Saredo, Slovenia
House
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
287 m²
€ 2,000,000
We offer for sale a modern high-class villa of 286.75 m2 with a swimming pool in Portoroz – …
House in Malija Malio, Slovenia
House
Malija Malio, Slovenia
550 m²
€ 1,490,000
We offer for sale a three-story Mediterranean villa in Corte. It is a large, luxurious and v…
House in Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
House
Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
909 m²
€ 7,000,000
Apartment in Sared Saredo, Slovenia
Apartment
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
202 m²
€ 1,500,000
Apartment in Sared Saredo, Slovenia
Apartment
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
230 m²
€ 740,000
House in Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
House
Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
229 m²
€ 850,000
House in Sared Saredo, Slovenia
House
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
539 m²
€ 2,500,000
Eco-residence & nbsp; luxury class. In th…

