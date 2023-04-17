Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Piran Pirano, Slovenia

9 properties total found
Apartmentin Mogoron, Slovenia
Apartment
Mogoron, Slovenia
127 m²
€ 530,000
Apartment in a popular LCD on the Adriatic coast. Wonderful, bright and spacious 3-room apa…
Apartmentin Lucija, Slovenia
Apartment
Lucija, Slovenia
66 m²
€ 350,000
Apartmentin Mogoron, Slovenia
Apartment
Mogoron, Slovenia
230 m²
€ 740,000
5 ti-room apartment 600 m from the Adriatic coast. For sale is the upper floor of the house…
Apartmentin Lucija, Slovenia
Apartment
Lucija, Slovenia
133 m²
€ 560,000
Apartmentin Mogoron, Slovenia
Apartment
Mogoron, Slovenia
60 m²
€ 400,000
Townhousein Mogoron, Slovenia
Townhouse
Mogoron, Slovenia
198 m²
€ 480,000
Apartment building and nbsp; 600 meters fro…
Housein Mogoron, Slovenia
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
213 m²
€ 1,100,000
Two separate stone houses with sea views an…
Housein Mogoron, Slovenia
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
322 m²
€ 1,220,000
House overlooking the Adriatic Sea A private house, 322 m2, can be used as a two-apartment…
Housein Mogoron, Slovenia
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
173 m²
€ 950,000
Part of the house with pool on the first line of the Adriatic Sea.
