Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Maribor

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Maribor, Slovenia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

House in Dvor, Slovenia
House
Dvor, Slovenia
Area 387 m²
€ 999,000
House in Celje, Slovenia
House
Celje, Slovenia
Area 956 m²
€ 970,000
Beautiful villa, the end of the 19th centur…
House in Blato, Slovenia
House
Blato, Slovenia
Area 851 m²
€ 850,000
Rebuilt castle of the XIX century. At the e…
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Area 694 m²
€ 980,000
 Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
House in Sared Saredo, Slovenia
House
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
Area 539 m²
€ 2,500,000
Eco-residence & nbsp; luxury class. In th…
House in Kolicevo, Slovenia
House
Kolicevo, Slovenia
Area 418 m²
€ 679,000
Wonderful & nbsp; home in a great location …
Townhouse in Mogoron, Slovenia
Townhouse
Mogoron, Slovenia
Area 198 m²
€ 480,000
Apartment building and nbsp; 600 meters fro…
House in Podkoren, Slovenia
House
Podkoren, Slovenia
Area 293 m²
€ 4,590,000
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
3 room house in Kolicevo, Slovenia
3 room house
Kolicevo, Slovenia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/1
€ 340,000
New home in the prestigious suburb of Ljubl…
House in Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
House
Rogaska Slatina, Slovenia
Area 233 m²
€ 320,000
House at the famous medical resort, Rogashk…
House in Mogoron, Slovenia
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
Area 213 m²
€ 1,100,000
Two separate stone houses with sea views an…

Properties features in Maribor, Slovenia

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir