Realting.com
Slovenia
Upravna Enota Ljubljana
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia
Similar properties in the surrounding area
House
Mogoron, Slovenia
213 m²
€ 1,100,000
Two separate stone houses with sea views an…
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
267 m²
€ 2,239,899
Apartment
Zuleva vas, Slovenia
153 m²
€ 788,835
We offer for sale a bright and modern 4-room apartment in Ljubljana, in the Rochnaya Valley.…
House
Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
909 m²
€ 6,989,674
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
112 m²
€ 449,336
House
Korte Corte d Isola, Slovenia
229 m²
€ 848,746
Apartment
Dvor, Slovenia
144 m²
€ 544,196
Apartment
Mogoron, Slovenia
127 m²
€ 530,000
Apartment in a popular LCD on the Adriatic coast. Wonderful, bright and spacious 3-room apa…
Apartment
Sared Saredo, Slovenia
230 m²
€ 738,908
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
152 m²
€ 429,366
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
103 m²
€ 549,189
House
Dvor, Slovenia
270 m²
€ 488,279
