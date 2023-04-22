Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna Enota Ljubljana
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
372 m²
€ 990,000
We offer for sale a three-story 4-apartment building with deuces of 372 m2 in Ljubljana in N…
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
185 m²
€ 535,000
We offer for sale a three-story double house with an area of 184.80 m2 in Ljubljana, the are…
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
187 m²
€ 650,000
We offer for sale a three-story double house with an area of 187.60 m2 in Ljubljana, the are…
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
152 m²
€ 430,000
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
231 m² 1 Floor
€ 850,000
House in one of the most popular areas of Ljubljana-Trnvo. A quality detached house in the …
House in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
House
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
694 m²
€ 980,000
 Elite house in the style of alpine chalets…
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
3 bath 304 m² 1 Floor
€ 988,000
Townhouse at the foot of Ljubljana Castle. Renovated and spacious house with terraces with …

