Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna Enota Ljubljana
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Ljubljana, Slovenia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
112 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
356 m²
€ 3,505,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
132 m²
€ 1,099,999
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
174 m²
€ 1,246,973
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
267 m²
€ 2,243,208
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
131 m²
€ 480,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
106 m²
€ 595,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
103 m²
€ 550,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
75 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
143 m²
€ 600,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
117 m²
€ 580,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
115 m²
€ 450,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
93 m²
€ 530,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
98 m²
€ 310,000
Apartment & nbsp; not far from & nbsp; Univ…
2 room apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
2 room apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
1 bath 60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 220,000
Apartment in Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
Apartment
Upravna Enota Ljubljana, Slovenia
71 m²
€ 340,000

Properties features in Ljubljana, Slovenia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir