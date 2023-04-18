Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
  4. Koper
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Koper, Slovenia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhousein Dvori Corte, Slovenia
Townhouse
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
140 m²
€ 595,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir