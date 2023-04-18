Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Slovenia
  3. Upravna enota Koper Unita amministrativa Capodistria
  4. Koper
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Koper, Slovenia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartmentin Bosamarin Bossamarino, Slovenia
Apartment
Bosamarin Bossamarino, Slovenia
121 m²
€ 399,900
We offer for sale a 3-room apartment with a sea view of 121 m2 in Kopere, LCD Nocturno. Thi…
Apartmentin Dvori Corte, Slovenia
Apartment
Dvori Corte, Slovenia
121 m²
€ 399,900
3-room apartment on the second line with se…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir