Apartments for sale in South Backa Administrative District, Serbia

17 properties total found
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 107,087
The apartment consists of an entrance spacious hallway, living room with dining room, kitche…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 150,000
The apartment consists of two levels. Hallway, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen…
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 30 m² 1 Floor
€ 79,505
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 102,000
Renovated apartment on The Boulevard of Europe. The apartment consists of an entrance hall, …
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 1 Floor
€ 105,000
Two bedroom apartment. The apartmen has a spacious entrance hallway, living room, kitchen wi…
2 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 71 m² 3 Floor
€ 138,260
The apartment has been completely renovated, located on the third floor. It consists of an e…
3 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 116 m² 5 Floor
€ 290,000
Beautiful family apartment in the perfect place, near Liberation Boulevard and fair. The …
2 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 65 m² 1 Floor
€ 155,856
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,380
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,125
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 112,830
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 114,050
2 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 195,000
Two bedroom apartment. The apartment is for sale fully furnished. It comes with dedicated pa…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Novi Sad City, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Novi Sad City, Serbia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 200,000
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2 Floor
€ 110,000
One bedroom apartment located in a building near Danube river. It is oriented towards the so…
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4 Floor
€ 125,000
One bedroom apartment in the city center in a quiet street. The building in which the apartm…
2 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 147,900
The apartment is located in a quiet street, in a building with a small number of apartments.…

