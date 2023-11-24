Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nisava Administrative District, Serbia

City of Niš
6 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, with with repair in City of Niš, Serbia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, with with repair
City of Niš, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 2/4
€60,200
1 room apartment with double glazed windows in City of Niš, Serbia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows
City of Niš, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
€65,800
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, with with repair in City of Niš, Serbia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, with with repair
City of Niš, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/4
€76,800
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, with with repair in City of Niš, Serbia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with parking, with with repair
City of Niš, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/4
€67,800
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view in City of Niš, Serbia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with mountain view
City of Niš, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
Recently, Serbia has become a very popular country and the flow of migrants from the CIS cou…
€65,800
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with with repair in City of Niš, Serbia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with with repair
City of Niš, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
The most popular European country for moving in 2022-2023 ! Buying real estate from any amo…
€76,800
Property types in Nisava Administrative District

apartments

Properties features in Nisava Administrative District, Serbia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
