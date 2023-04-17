Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Serbia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 48 m² 4 Floor
€ 112,749
One bedroom apartment in the city center in a quiet street. The building in which the apartm…
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 42 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 103,453
The apartment consists of an entrance spacious hallway, living room with dining room, kitche…
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 46 m² 1 Floor
€ 103,829
5 room housein Novi Sad City, Serbia
5 room house
Novi Sad City, Serbia
6 Number of rooms 2 bath 155 m²
€ 166,418
Family house in suburban area of Novi Sad, in a quiet street. The house consists of two floo…
2 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 87 m² 2 Floor
€ 133,405
The apartment is located in a quiet street, in a building with a small number of apartments.…
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 1 Floor
€ 94,948
Two bedroom apartment. The apartmen has a spacious entrance hallway, living room, kitchen wi…
Multilevel apartments 2 bedroomsin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m²
€ 143,570
The apartment consists of two levels. Hallway, spacious living room and dining room, kitchen…
Multilevel apartments 3 bedroomsin Novi Sad City, Serbia
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Novi Sad City, Serbia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 96 m² 5/6 Floor
€ 180,398
Two level apartment on the top floor of a quality residential building in a quiet street nea…
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 45 m² 1 Floor
€ 102,422
1 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
1 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 2 Floor
€ 99,219
One bedroom apartment located in a building near Danube river. It is oriented towards the so…
2 room apartmentin Novi Sad City, Serbia
2 room apartment
Novi Sad City, Serbia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 177,493
Two bedroom apartment. The apartment is for sale fully furnished. It comes with dedicated pa…
1 room apartmentin South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
1 room apartment
South Backa Administrative District, Serbia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 1 Floor
€ 93,115
Renovated apartment on The Boulevard of Europe. The apartment consists of an entrance hall, …

