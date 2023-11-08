Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Serbia
  4. City of Novi Pazar

Residential properties for sale in City of Novi Pazar, Serbia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Nish, Serbia
2 room apartment
Nish, Serbia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
€76,500

Properties features in City of Novi Pazar, Serbia

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir