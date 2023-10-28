Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Central Serbia, Serbia

Belgrade
43
City of Niš
6
56 properties total found
2 room apartment in Nish, Serbia
2 room apartment
Nish, Serbia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/4
€76,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/4
€128,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€63,200
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3
€58,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 3/6
€132,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4
€98,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/7
€166,800
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 8/8
€122,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 4/4
€69,500
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€163,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
€275,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€90,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 2
€95,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with elevator, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 7
€84,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
€380,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
€345,308
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/3
€161,900
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Area 189 m²
Floor 7
€570,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 13
€193,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances in Belgrade, Serbia
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with appliances
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
€140,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in Serbia, Belgrade. Location - Zvezdar kralja Aleksandra 444. The apar…
€290,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia. Belgrade. Location - Karaburma, Dr Drage Ljocic. Area 83 m ²…
€129,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5
Apartment for sale in Serbia. Belgrade. Location - New Belgrade, Block 11, Aleksinackih rud…
€159,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Serbia. Belgrade. Location - Vozdovac, Milovana Vidakovica St. An ex…
€115,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with parking
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 3
Apartment for sale in Serbia, Belgrade. Location - Vračar, Grahovska St. Two and a half ro…
€147,000
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 6
Apartment for sale in Serbia. Belgrade. Location - Donji Dorcol, Knez Miletina St. The hou…
€178,500
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia. Belgrade. Location - Zemun, Zemun Polje, Kurirska 20. A bus …
€61,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale in Serbia, Belgrade. Location - Leader, Kumodraž. Area 50 m ². Three r…
€106,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Belgrade, Serbia
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Belgrade, Serbia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Apartment for sale in Serbia. Belgrade. Location - New Belgrade, st. Vojvodjanska. Metrage…
€153,000
3 room house in Obrenovac Urban Municipality, Serbia
3 room house
Obrenovac Urban Municipality, Serbia
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of high-quality construction with a separate entrance to each of the…
€69,500

