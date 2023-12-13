Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Zyablikovo District

Residential properties for sale in Zyablikovo District, Russia

1 property total found
3 room apartment in Zyablikovo District, Russia
3 room apartment
Zyablikovo District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/9
5 minutes to metro station Shipilovskaya. A cozy, very warm 3-room apartment is for sale. Th…
€136,849
