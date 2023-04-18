Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Gorodetsky District
  5. Zinyakovskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia

2 properties total found
Apartmentin Zinyaki, Russia
Apartment
Zinyaki, Russia
40 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 12,273
Very good apartment. I will sell a 2-room apartment in the village. Zinyaki, asphalt to the …
Housein Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Zinyakovskiy selsovet, Russia
42 m² Number of floors 1
€ 27,892
I sell a house in the village of Samokhvalovo ( Gorodetsky district, Zarubinsky s / s ), fro…

