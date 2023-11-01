Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Zhukovsky District, Russia

1 property total found
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system in selskoe poselenie Selo Iste, Russia
6 room house with furniture, with internet, with water system
selskoe poselenie Selo Iste, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 2
€753,006

