  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Zelenogradsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Zelenogradsky District, Russia

Zelenogradsk
8
30 properties total found
5 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 239,640
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 273,078
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 148,242
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 239,640
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 128,180
Only two days of searching the house in Zelenogradsk. House 114 m2 „ Fairy Crant ”, plot of …
4 room house in Kolosovka, Russia
4 room house
Kolosovka, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 200,629
Fashion trends in recent years have led to the popularization of suburban construction or th…
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 113,690
For sale residential, two-story house 185 meters, in Klintsovka village, Zelenograd district…
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 70,220
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of & quot; AmberDorf & quo…
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 46,813
Would you like to have a house near the sea and at the same time get to Kaliningrad quickly.…
4 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 217,348
Department store 177.1 square meters, p. Malinovka is a feature of the city of Zelenogradsk.…
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 104,216
For sale is a beautiful Barnhaus-style house near the sea in the town of & quot; AmberDorf &…
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 87,496
For sale is a house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of & quot; AmberD…
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 91,955
For sale individual residential building in the cottage village & quot; Amberdorf & quot;. A…
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 91,955
I will sell a modern, cozy house in a village near the sea. Area: 81 sq m. Spacious kitchen …
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 112,909
House 121.9 sq.m. in the cottage village of AmberDorf on the Baltic coast, p. Kulikovo, Zele…
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 104,216
House 100.2 sq.m. in the cottage village of AmberDorf on the Baltic coast, p. Kulikovo, Zele…
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 98,642
House 80.8 square meters.m. to the cottage village of AmberDorf on the Baltic coast, p. Kuli…
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 87,496
House 55.3 square meters.m. to the cottage village of AmberDorf on the Baltic coast, p. Kuli…
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 104,216
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of & quot; AmberDorf & quo…
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 87,496
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of & quot; AmberDorf & quo…
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 110,680
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 97,528
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of AmberDorf. Book today. …
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 91,955
2 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
2 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 80,809
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of & quot; AmberDorf & quo…
6 room house in Zelenogradsk, Russia
6 room house
Zelenogradsk, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 501,572
A spacious new house on the seashore is waiting for its owners! I will sell a house with a r…
6 room house in Kovrovo, Russia
6 room house
Kovrovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 299,829
Home is the place where you must be calm and peaceful, where you are happy and loved. On sal…
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 46,813
House in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
House
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
Number of floors 1
€ 55,730
Now you can not envy those who live in a personal house in nature and enjoy silence, beauty …
3 room house in Kulikovo, Russia
3 room house
Kulikovo, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 70,220
Cozy house in the style of Barnhaus, near the sea, in the village of AmberDorf. Book today. …
4 room house in Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 room house
Zelenogradsky District, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 312,089
A chic country house in the village of Filino in Zelenograd district, to Svetlogorsk 12km, t…

