Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Zelenogradsky District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zelenogradsky District, Russia

Zelenogradsk
12
Apartment To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/2 Floor
€ 59,074
Selling 1-room apartment in the historical center of Zelenogradsk. Area: 30 sq.m. Apartment …
3 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms 4/7 Floor
€ 159,388
I will sell a beautiful, comfortable three-room apartment Pearl radiance on the shores of th…
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/4 Floor
€ 161,618
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/9 Floor
€ 74,678
2 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 79,137
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/4 Floor
€ 118,148
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 4/5 Floor
€ 103,037
¡EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT MAR BELTIC BELTING ! We offer to buy apartments of differen…
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 162,732
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 338,840
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT MARRIAGE OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of d…
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/5 Floor
€ 166,076
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
1 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 119,931
EXCLUSIVE PROPOSAL FOR THE BELT OF THE BALTIC SEA ! We offer to buy apartments of different …
4 room apartment in Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 5/6 Floor
€ 263,671
Duplex apartment with a terrace and sea views in Zelenogradsk In the very center of Zelenogr…
3 room apartment in Zaostrove, Russia
3 room apartment
Zaostrove, Russia
3 Number of rooms 5/5 Floor
€ 48,708
3 bedroom apartment for 5 / 5 floor house for the sake of the BALTIC SEA in the city of PION…
2 room apartment in Gorbatovka, Russia
2 room apartment
Gorbatovka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 7/8 Floor
€ 72,449

Properties features in Zelenogradsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir