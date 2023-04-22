Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Zelenogradsky District
  5. Zelenogradsk
  6. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Zelenogradsk, Russia

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 271,075
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 147,155
Townhouse 5 rooms in Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 237,882
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir