  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Pugachyovsky District
  5. Zavolzhskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Zavolzhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 75 m² 7/15 Floor
€ 173,482
For sale 3 - bedroom apartment, area 74.5 square meters. m on the 7 - floor of th…
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 52 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 73,374
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 52.3 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the …
1 room apartment in Konkovo District, Russia
1 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 56 m²
€ 317,475
The building of the Architects LCD, fascinating with its architecture, effectively rises abo…
1 room apartment in Novopodrezkovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Novopodrezkovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 34 m²
€ 132,995
Moscow or St. Petersburg, energy with the key, or calm thoughtfulness? The creators of the 1…
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 87 m² 5/17 Floor
€ 179,708
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 18/18 Floor
€ 142,763
3 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
3 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
3 Number of rooms 70 m² Number of floors 9
€ 76,528
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
37 m²
€ 101,791
Art. 40209171 Apartment in LCD Business class with loggia ! Dear customer, hello. 1k ap…
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 15/17 Floor
€ 160,733
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 14/15 Floor
€ 178,223
For sale 3 - bedroom apartment, area 75.6 square meters. m on the 14 - floor of t…
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
60 m² 5/10 Floor
€ 95,153
For sale 3 bedroom apartment in the historical part of the city ( pl. Gorky ): st. Gorky, ho…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 23 m² 3/15 Floor
€ 82,203
For sale apartment - studio, with an area of 23.4 square meters. m on 3 - on the …

Properties features in Zavolzhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
