Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Zaprudnovskiy selsovet
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Shava, Russia
House
Shava, Russia
69 m² Number of floors 1
€ 38,869
Housein Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia
30 m² Number of floors 2
€ 9,468
Land for sale 9 a hundredth with a country house. The house is two-story, brick. Inside the …

Properties features in Zaprudnovskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir