Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Zaporozhskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zaporozhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartmentin Zaporozhskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
Zaporozhskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 74 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 61,264

Properties features in Zaporozhskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir