  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Kudrovo
7
Yanino-1
1
9 properties total found
Apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
40 m²
€ 80,360
Apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
40 m²
€ 80,360
1 room apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m² 20/28 Floor
€ 80,376
On sale apartment 2E for the BEST PRICE in the LCD of the ARCHITECTOR. ABOUT THE AREA: The…
2 room apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 49 m² 4/20 Floor
€ 91,539
For sale chic one-bedroom apartment, with excellent cuisine with access to a large corner ba…
1 room apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 1/15 Floor
€ 63,073
Apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
40 m²
€ 77,027
Art. 32889484 Dear customer. We offer to buy 1 bedroom apartment. Spacious room and brigh…
1 room apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 9/22 Floor
€ 66,422
One-room apartment for sale in LCD European Park, in a monolithic house, keys have already b…
Apartmentin Yanino-1, Russia
Apartment
Yanino-1, Russia
27 m²
€ 44,642
Art. 27082713 On sale a cozy studio apartment in the LCD New Ioannino. House built in 2017.…
1 room apartmentin Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 Number of rooms 35 m² Number of floors 20
€ 58,438

Properties features in Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

