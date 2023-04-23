Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yushkinskaya volost, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 59 m² 7/16 Floor
€ 159,903
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 108,514
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 113 m² Number of floors 6
€ 2,737,415
3 bedroom apartment, 2nd floor of 6 floor building. Elite house. The total area of 113 sq.m…
2 room apartment in Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 3/12 Floor
€ 88,514
For sale exclusive apartment in an excellent location at the Royal Gate. Always a sought aft…
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 90 m²
€ 214,267
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 617,639
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 68 m²
€ 167,816
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
107 m²
€ 420,442
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
26 m²
€ 76,343
Art. 22514269 VALO Business 4 * Apartment with furniture, equipment and a trust agreement!!!…
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
314 m²
€ 719,178
Art. 42109425 In the mid-19th century, according to the project of the architect Spindler, …
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 75 m² 28/30 Floor
€ 202,046
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 3/9 Floor
€ 109,028

