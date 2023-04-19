Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Yemelyanovsky Rayon, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartmentin Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
7/9 Floor
Price on request
Apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
178 m²
€ 334,154
Art. 23897155 This is a very interesting offer in the center of Saint Petersburg - near Nevs…
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 17/30 Floor
€ 116,200
4 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 81 m² 7/30 Floor
€ 197,440
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 3/10 Floor
€ 112,464
1 room studio apartmentin Kirzhach, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Kirzhach, Russia
1 Number of rooms 109 m²
€ 82,688
The modern residential complex "On the Embankment" is located in the center of the Krutoy di…
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 57 m² 2/15 Floor
€ 144,631
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 29/30 Floor
€ 127,299
3 room apartmentin Central Federal District, Russia
3 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 85 m²
€ 309,332
What is the mood? This is laughter, smile, joy. Good memories, communication with loved ones…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 40 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 142,728
Housein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
House
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
368 m² Number of floors 4
€ 221,663
It is offered for sale a new modern Premium Manor with a total area of 368 square meters.m, …
Apartmentin Kudrovo, Russia
Apartment
Kudrovo, Russia
40 m²
€ 76,858
Art. 32889484 Dear customer. We offer to buy 1 bedroom apartment. Spacious room and brigh…

