Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Yantarny
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Yantarny, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 4/6 Floor
€ 88,329
One bedroom apartment, first line from the sea, on the fourth floor of a six-story house. Th…
1 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 3/6 Floor
€ 77,322
1 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1/6 Floor
€ 73,271
One-room apartment on the second floor of a six-story house. The room is bright with two lar…
1 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
1 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/7 Floor
€ 65,255
2 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
2 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 2/7 Floor
€ 84,787
Selling 2 - a room apartment on the first line from the sea in Amber. Area: 58.2 sq.m. Gray …
3 room apartmentin Yantarnyy, Russia
3 room apartment
Yantarnyy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 2/3 Floor
€ 100,358
Selling 3k apartment in Yantarn, st. Sovetskaya d.38, k. 2A 2 - kitchen-living rooms, 2 - sl…

Properties features in Yantarny, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir